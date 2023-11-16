SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A proposed water park at Zoo Miami may be in jeopardy as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urges commissioners to reconsider a leasing deal, according to reports from the Miami Herald.

The leasing deal, initially endorsed in 2020 and again in 2022, has faced opposition, with critics, including Zoo Communications Director Ron Magill, expressing concerns about potential environmental harm.

The fate of the Miami Wilds lease will be decided at the upcoming commissioners’ meeting on Dec. 12.

