MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said a private contractor struck a water main at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast First Street.

Water wa seen spilling onto the streets, Wednesday afternoon, forcing traffic in the area to be shut down.

Crews are still on the scene, trying to clean things up.

There is no word on when traffic will resume.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.