MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport workers rallied to demand an upgrade when it comes to work conditions.

Demonstrators on Wednesday said they want better benefits, higher wages and union rights.

New research shows that contracted airline workers do some of the toughest, lowest-paid jobs, and are done by people of color.

Airline workers at MIA said they have no paid sick days and struggle to survive on their current wages.

Twenty other cities also held rallies on this “national day of action.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.