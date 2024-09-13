MIAMI (WSVN) - A good Samaritan saved a 17-year-old girl who was struck and pinned under an SUV while riding an electric scooter in Miami.

The incident happened near Northwest Miami Court and 14th Street, at around 7 a.m. on Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, the girl was riding an electric scooter when she was hit by a black Chevrolet SUV.

“Based on the information that we have, the driver was making a right turn and did not see that the child was on the corner, and he accidentally hit her,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

When police arrived at the scene, the girl was pinned underneath the SUV.

A construction worker who was near the scene used a forklift to lift the vehicle off the girl, police said.

“There was a group that was working nearby and had a forklift, drove to the scene and was able to lift up the truck so that the young girl could come out,” said Vega.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the teen to the Ryder Trauma Center where, her family said, she is in stable condition.

Keli Delgado was in the area during the crash and told 7News she hopes the girl is OK.

“It’s crazy, man. People need to pay more attention,” she said.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is working with detectives.

Now police hope this serves as a reminder to drivers to always look out for pedestrians.

“So we encourage all drivers to always pay attention before you make a turn of any pedestrians that might be on the sidewalk,” said Vega.

Police said that the driver will be charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

