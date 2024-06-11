SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction site worker has been rushed to the hospital after being injured on the job.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the job site located at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the 60-year-old man got trapped under an excavator. He is in stable condition and expected to be OK.

Doctors at Nicklaus worked on the man before he was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The hospital released a statement:

The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, patients, and visitors is a top priority. Earlier today, a contractor working on a construction project on our main campus was injured after a piece of construction equipment fell on him. As soon as the incident happened, crews called 911 and the Nicklaus Children’s Code Blue Team responded to provide medical support to the injured worker. The worker was transported by 911 emergency responders to an appropriate adult hospital facility for treatment. We have no further details. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

