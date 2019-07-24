Construction worker rescued after trench collapses in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A construction worker had to be rescued after the trench he was in collapsed in Miami’s Design District.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the construction site in the area of 39th Street and Federal Highway, just before 1 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the worker was about six feet underground when the walls around the trench gave way.

His fellow workers tried to assist but couldn’t due to iron plates posing a danger.

“His coworkers swiftly jumped into action trying to prevent further debris from falling on top of him,” said Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson Ignatius Carroll.

They weren’t the only ones helping out.

“Several workers from Miami-Dade Public Works were conducting some work along Biscayne Boulevard,” Carroll said, “and they quickly used some of their equipment, which also is one of the heavy equipment you see behind me, to help secure that area, allowing firefighters to do their jobs.”

The rescue operation took about an hour before the worker was removed.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an alert state and is expected to be OK.

