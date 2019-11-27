Construction worker rescued after falling at Miami building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida construction worker experienced a dose of danger on the job.

The man fell at a building near Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street in Miami at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

He tumbled from the eighth floor and landed on the seventh floor.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews used a basket to get him down.

He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.