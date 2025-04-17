MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital after suffering a frightening fall in Miami Beach.

The fall occurred Thursday at a home near Palm Avenue and Fountain Street on Thursday.

Firefighters said the man got caught between a garage door and a roof hatch, causing him to fall about 10 feet to the ground.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

His condition remains unclear.

