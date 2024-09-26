MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a construction worker died in Miami Beach, officials say.

The incident occurred Thursday morning just before 11:30 a.m. near 74th Street and Ocean Terrace.

The worker’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Their identity has not yet been released.

One northbound lane of Collins Avenue at 74th Street is temporarily closed as crews work at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.