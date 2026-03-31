SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a construction worker to the hospital after a water main rupture trapped him in an underground tunnel in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning in the area of Southwest 120th Avenue and 220th Street, right off U.S. 1, late Monday night.

According to investigators, the victim was working in the tunnel when a water pipe burst just after 10:20 p.m., flooding the tunnel and trapping him inside for several minutes.

Detectives said the victim’s co-workers removed him, initiated CPR and called 911.

Paramedics transported the construction worker to Ryder Trauma Center | Jackson South in critical condition.

Back at the scene, deputies cordoned off the scene, as water gushed from the ground near a building that is under construction.

Authorities have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

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