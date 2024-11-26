BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was airlifted to the hospital after falling from a ladder in Bal Harbour.

The emergency call came in just after 9:00a.m.,Tuesday, reporting a fall near the 9700 block of Collins Avenue.

Multiple Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the call.

When they arrived they discovered that a person fell from a ladder onto the second floor of a building and was unable to move.

Crews used an extrication tactic, called a stokes basket operation, to safely remove the victim and load them onto a backboard to be hoisted down to the ground for transportation.

The patient was transported to Jackson North Trauma Center by Air Rescue.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

