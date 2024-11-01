SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Florida International University pedestrian bridge project is set to begin this weekend.

The bridge will replace the one that collapsed in 2018, which killed six people.

Drivers can expect closures and delays as constructions begins on Sunday.

Officials said two lanes in both directions of Southwest Eighth Street and along Southwest 109th Avenue at Seventh Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The closures will last until Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information on detours, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.