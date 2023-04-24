MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami-Dade County and the Department of Transportation of Public Works (DTPW) continued to implement safety improvements along the city’s roads, the department announced the start of a planned construction along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Starting Monday, construction will begin on relocating the entrance to Hobie Beach, in an effort to improve traffic flow for both cyclists and drivers.

The new entrance will provide a safer and more efficient path for cyclists and pedestrians, reducing the risk of accidents and improving access to the popular beach. The changes come after two cyclists were tragically struck and killed on the causeway in May of 2022.

In addition to the new entrance, the speed limit along the causeway has been lowered from 45 to 40 mph as of October. This change aims to decrease the speed differential between cars and bicycles, making the area safer for all users.

DTPW is working closely with local authorities to ensure that the causeway is safe for all users.

Construction on the new entrance to Hobie Beach is expected to be completed by June.

The project is part of a larger effort to make the Rickenbacker Causeway a safer and more accessible destination for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers alike.

As work continues on the causeway, DTPW will be monitoring the impact of the changes and exploring additional ways to improve safety for all users.

