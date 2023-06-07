OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka residents will have the exclusive opportunity to explore various construction job opportunities at a job fair taking place on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sherbondy Village Community Center located at 215 Perviz Ave. Sponsored by Link Logistics and the City of Opa-locka, the job fair aims to connect residents with employment prospects from seven renowned construction-focused companies.

The participating companies include Rycon Construction, Inc., Bryant Electric, Air Tech, Wiginton Fire Protection, Downrite Engineering, JB Garage Doors, Road Runner, LR Elite Services, and Diamante Construction.

With a diverse range of positions available, job seekers can explore opportunities in project management, estimation, project engineering, apprenticeships, liner technology, paint shop technology, carpentry, framing, drywall installation and finishing, administrative assistance, general labor, and more.

Opa-locka Mayor John H. Taylor Jr. expressed his gratitude to Link Logistics for their involvement in the job fair.

“As a community, we are extremely honored to offer our residents the opportunity to participate in this exciting job fair, with participation from best-in-class companies,” he said in a press release. “We welcome Link Logistics into our growing Opa-locka community and appreciate that they are embracing and providing opportunities to those who call Opa-locka home.”

The employment opportunities available at the job fair will contribute to multiple construction projects in the area.

Link Logistics’ Ironwood Commerce Center Phase II, a development spanning six buildings and covering 740,000 square feet, will be one of the significant projects seeking skilled workers. The architectural design of the center will incorporate traditional Moorish elements to complement the surrounding community.

To learn more about the job fair and register for the event, interested individuals can visit www.opalockajobs.com.

