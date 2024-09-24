CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Repairs were being made Tuesday after a car smashed through the wall of a parking garage and was left dangling in Coral Gables.

The incident happened on Monday at the 1500 block of San Remo Avenue after the driver accidentally accelerated the car through the garage wall.

A high-angle rescue by first responders was successful in getting the driver to safety.

The area was blocked off as construction crews continue to fix the giant hole

There were no reported injuries.

