MIAMI (WSVN) - Native American protestors gathered on May 13 near Brickell in the hope of persuading developers to call off their plans — building a luxury condominium on the site of an ancient settlement.

Evidence of the Tequesta settlement was recently discovered, where pottery, stone tools, and even human remains were unearthed. Protestors argued that the new construction would desecrate a sacred and historic piece of land.

“They’re just calling us artifacts. And when you call us artifacts, that makes it okay to dig us up and put us under a microscope and cut us into pieces to study our DNA,” said Betty Osceola, a Native American activist. “It’s not OK. We’re human beings just like everyone else, and we have the right to have our sacred sites protected.”

Plans for the condominium remains tentative as the city considers making it a historical landmark.

