MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction company owner is breathing a sigh of relief after authorities managed to recover a compressor worth $100,000 that was stolen from a site in Miami Beach.

Anthony Son, the owner of Ti Con Building Systems, said the compressor was found by police in Virginia Gardens, Friday afternoon.

After losing an entire day of work, he says he plans to change security protocols to prevent this from happening again.

“Really have to protect your equipment and your belongings,” he said. “We’re gonna step up the effort now and start to do some different things with our equipment.”

The high-priced heist began at a condo on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street shortly after midnight, Friday.

“They connected it to a truck and then drove away with it,” said Son.

The condo building had been undergoing a concrete restoration through Son’s company for the past year.

His construction crews left the compressor behind a locked gate on the property.

“Never would have imagined this, particularly on a street that has this much traffic and movement,” said Son.

Son says one of his employees, who lives near the construction site, heard activity outside and went to check it out.

The employee took two photos that appeared to show a woman in heels guiding someone driving a truck that had the compressor hooked onto the back.

“It may have been a crime of opportunity, we’re not quite sure,” said Son. “She appeared to be guiding the truck as to traffic, movement and where to hook up and hitch to the compressor,” said Son.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made in connection to this theft.

