MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The CEO of a Florida-based construction company was arrested for allegedly stealing a compressor worth $80,000 in Miami Beach.

Peter Scott Parker is the CEO of the American Building Group, a construction company based out of Vero Beach. The 65-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police were able to identify the suspect’s truck as the one seen pulling away on Dec. 5 with a compressor that was being used for concrete restoration at a condo he owns at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street.

Anthony Son is the owner of Ti Con Building System. His company had been in charge of the concrete restoration of the condo building , when his construction crews left the compressor behind a locked gate on the property.

The compressor was reported stolen early Friday and recovered in the afternoon. Police found it at a home in Virginia Gardens.

In bond court Thursday, Parker’s attorney said this stemmed from a dispute about his client’s parking space.

“He has a home in Vero Beach, but he also has the local address here at that condo there,” the attorney said. “This is an ongoing civil dispute with the association who keeps telling the construction company to park the equipment and trailers in his parking spot. And it goes back for several years, so it’s really a civil matter.”

Parker was still charged with grand theft and criminal mischief. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Parker is still in jail, but he does not have to post bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.