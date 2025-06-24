MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport broke ground on a brand new terminal Tuesday morning, promising a new era of growth and innovation.

Concourse K is the first terminal expansion project for the airport in nearly two decades, with the expansion being just a small part of a $9 billion future-ready modernization action plan.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke at the ground breaking ceremony, sharing details on the planned expansion.

“The new Concourse K is bringing six new gates to the south terminal in just four years, but we are not stopping there,” said Cava. “With this terminal, the new garage, the new conveyances at the airport, the bathrooms, everything that we’re doing expansion of the central terminal [inaudible] we are making sure that we are ready for the future.”

This “future” will include modernized infrastructure and conveyances, all in anticipation of increased foot traffic for the airport.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz ensured that the sheriff’s office will keep traveler’s safety as their top priority as the airport grows.

“The Sheriff’s office will continue to support and safeguard the millions of travelers who pass through our hometown airport each year. To form a seamless safety net, ensuring MIA remains not only one of the busiest airports in the world, but also one of the most secure,” she said.

The larger $9 billion project is set to be completed by 2031.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.