MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Beach have some words of warning for students planning to go to the beach on Thursday.

The Miami Beach Police Department on Wednesday posted a video on social media ahead of “Senior Skip Day” across Miami-Dade County schools.

In the clip, Officer Hector Guzman with the police department’s Community Affairs Unit advised students who are thinking about taking part in what is considered by many to be a rite of passage that those who are caught in the city during school hours could face serious consequences.

“We would like to remind students that skipping during school hours is considered truancy. Students could be detained and taken back to school that day, even though parents allow them to miss school,” said Guzman in the video.

Officers will be patrolling public areas, like beaches and parks. Students caught fighting, smoking or drinking can be arrested.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.