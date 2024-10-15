MIAMI (WSVN) - Congresswoman Frederica Wilson donated a generous gift to the City of Miami.

The opportunity arose for children to receive a new place to grow and thrive when Congresswoman Wilson donated $1 million toward the Little Haiti Youth Center.

For Wilson, the donation, she said, was personal.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful win-win for the community and all of the children of Liberty City,” said Representative Wilson. “That’s where I grew up, I was born and raised in Liberty City. So it’s my pleasure to be here today.”

The money will go towards constructing a new state-of-the-art, 12,000-foot indoor space that will feature a library, computer lab, a fitness area, and more.

