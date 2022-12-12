MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against an confessed driver came to an emotional end. The suspect admitted his guilt.

The family of a Anthony De Leon, who was two-years-old when he was hit and killed by a driver, has been searching for justice for almost three years.

On Monday, the driver connected to that deadly crash accepted a plea deal.

Hanskabell Amargos, 42, will not face jail time after he crashed into a vendor stand on Valentine’s Day 2020 off of South Dixie Highway in 300 Fourth Street.

De Leon was with his family at their stand selling Valentine’s Day items when he was pinned underneath the car. He would later succumb to his injuries.

The family on Monday spoke out in court with the judge tearing up as he addressed the family.

“I find myself crying that I can’t take my son to school, can’t pick him up after school,” said De Leon’s mother. “Don’t have the opportunity to prepare his favorite meals. I can’t see him grow and aspire to his dreams. I will never get a chance to see him going down the aisle of his graduation or his wedding.”

“As a parent, I grieve with you,” a judge said. “I am lucky that I have two beautiful girls. I couldn’t imagine if one of their lives were cut short.”

As part of this plea deal, Amargos’ license will be revoked and he is under a 10-year probation. Part of that probation is a two-year community control, which includes monthly community service hours.

For the family, the most important part is that Amargos will not be behind the wheel anytime soon.

