NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a North Bay Village condominium will now be displaced after their building was deemed unsafe.

North Bay Village officials received a letter Wednesday night from a building engineer that deemed the Majestic Isle Condominium, located at 7946 East Drive, unsuitable for residents.

Due to structural concerns, residents will need to evacuate the building by April 25.

“North Bay Village and the community are stepping up to help displaced residents until they can come back home,” said North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham. “We are here for the affected residents for as long as they need us, to help see them through this difficult time.”

On April 14th, a building engineer retained by the condominium performed the building’s 60-year certification and reported concerns about the conditions at the building.

According to the report, the concerns pertaining to the building included sagging floors and termite damage.

Last week, residents were evacuated from five units after a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse.

North Bay Village officials went door-to-door to let residents know about the upcoming evacuation.

The condominium was built in the 1960s, has 36 units and roughly 55 residents.

