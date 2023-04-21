NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a North Bay Village condominium will now be displaced after their building was deemed unsafe.

Friday was moving day for tenants and owners of the homes, which were deemed unsafe, some only learning about it Thursday night.

North Bay Village officials received a letter Wednesday night from a building engineer that deemed the Majestic Isle Condominium, located at 7946 East Drive, unsuitable for residents.

Due to structural concerns, residents will need to evacuate the building by April 25.

“It’s such a short notice, you know, it’s hard when you’re told to leave, and Tuesday you got to go,” Lenny Fagundo said.

On April 14, a building engineer retained by the condominium performed the building’s 60-year certification and reported concerns about the conditions at the building.

According to the report, the concerns pertaining to the building included sagging floors and termite damage.

“My understanding is simply that in terms of what the residents need to do, we need to get them out of the building in the short term for their own safety,” said North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham.

Last week, residents were evacuated from five units after a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse.

Some owners now wonder if more inspections needed to happen first before kicking everybody out.

“I believe that they should have done more testing,” Fagundo said. “I think they jumped the gun. They could have checked more thoroughly and just go by a little crack.”

City officials said they took the situation seriously and did not want to take any chances.

North Bay Village officials went door-to-door to let residents know about the upcoming evacuation.

They are now trying to do their best by helping more than 50 people who need to find a place to stay at by Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“The people’s first recourse is their friends and families, and most people will be settled that way, but for those who don’t, it is complicated, and so we are just personally making phone calls to different establishments and institutions that we have in our community,” Latham said.

“I understand that we need safety for everyone. Everyone needs to be safe. We don’t want the building to collapse,” Fagundo said.

City officials are letting people know about the resources that are available to them during this transition.

The condominium was built in the 1960s, has 36 units and roughly 55 residents.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.