MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders came to the rescue after a yacht began to take on water near Biscayne Bay.

Cellphone video posted to social media shows the partially submerged vessel off Monument Island, late Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, Marine Patrol units responded to reports of a compromised vessel near Star Island, at around 5:05 p.m.

Officers initiated rescue efforts upon their arrival at the scene with help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Witnesses watched the rescue unfold in shock.

“We were just on the boat, and then we saw, like, a bunch of cop boats, like police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over, completely vertical in the water,” said a woman.

The passengers were taken to the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road.

“It was really scary, like, I hope everyone on the boat is OK, and hopefully they’re safe,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Police said everyone who was on board is accounted for and were checked out for injuries by Miami Beach Fire Rescue units.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will lead the investigation into this incident.

