MIAMI (WSVN) - A downtown Miami hotel has found itself “dragged” into controversy.

Its liquor license could be on the line because of a holiday drag show and complaints it was indecent for children.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is laying down this law on the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Miami.

Monday, the administration announced that they are revoking the hotel’s alcohol license after one of its facilities hosted a drag queen show with minors present in the audience.

The show, dubbed “A Drag Queen Christmas” is a holiday-themed drag show that tours in 36 different cities.

It features stars from the hit VH-1 reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and on Dec. 27, the tour made a stop in South Florida at the James L. Knight Center.

Now, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a 17-page complaint against the facility, citing several violations.

The complaints suggest that the performers were “wearing sexually suggesting clothing and prosthetic female genitalia” and that they also displayed “public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct” when minors are present.

Before the show went live, the department warned the venue their alcohol license could be in jeopardy after discovering the tickets said “all ages were welcome.”

This prompted the venue to update its advertising to say that the show contained “adult content” and was recommended for people 18 and up, unless accompanied by an adult.

The Hyatt might not be the only facility to lose its license. In July, the DeSantis administration filed a complaint against a bar in Wynwood following the hosting of another drag show where minors were present.

Last year, the governor signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, denouncing the instruction of gender and sexual orientation in classrooms, and a statement today from the governor’s press secretary echoed those same sentiments.

It reads, “Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law” and that “Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida.”

