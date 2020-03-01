Community Youth Against Violence hosts peace walk in Liberty City

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dedicated South Florida organization hosted a peace walk in the heart of Liberty City.

Participants gathered in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 67th Street on Saturday morning.

The event aimed to continue Community Youth Against Violence’s mission to save children’s lives.

Parents, children and members of various youth groups and community organizations walked and chanted in an effort to bring light to gun violence.

