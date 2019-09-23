Community volunteers to plant fruit trees in Glenwood Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is planting for a purpose at a local park.

Community leaders have teamed up with the NFL to transform Brownsville’s Glenwood Park into a community garden.

Volunteers and residents are planting fruit and vegetable trees all throughout the park as part of a project led by Florida International University professor Iqbal Akhtar.

“We decided that we wanted to activate this park as a way of doing that,” Akhtar said, “and so what we’re doing today is we’re planting some mature fruit trees. We’re giving away 100 fruit trees to the community, and we’re developing a community garden in beds with different types of herbs so that people in the community can have access to fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis.”

The park will also host a local farmer’s market, providing fresh produce for the neighborhood.

