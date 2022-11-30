NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community has gathered to mourn a teen who lost his life to gun violence on the day Miami-Dade Police made an arrest in the shooting of the North Miami High school football player.

Wednesday evening, tears were illuminated by candlelight during an impromptu memorial as loved ones remembered the young man who’s life was taken too soon.

The incident happened in Mekhi Stevenson‘s North Miami home on Sierra Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Darrell Xavier Hobley II, 15, and Stevenson were in a room with four other friends.

Hobley showed a firearm to everyone in the room before someone told him to put the gun away.

He insisted that the firearm was not loaded.

According to the arrest report Hobley, “… continued to wave the firearm recklessly in different directions. He pointed the firearm at the victim and intentionally pulled the trigger…”

Stevenson attempted to walk towards one of the doors but collapsed to the floor inside the house.

“I try not to think about my child laying on the ground bleeding out. He died in his own home where he was supposed to feel safe,” said Sonya Stevenson, the mother of the victim.

Everyone inside fled the scene of the shooting.

A nearby surveillance camera captured someone running away from the area.

“Person shot. The complainant advised that it was an accident. The complainant hung up,” said a dispatcher.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Stevenson dead on the scene.

Hobley is now in custody and is being charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Stevenson’s mother spoke with 7News on Wednesday, and she hopes that other teens learn from this tragedy.

“I just want them to know, these young kids with these guns, they think they toys,” said Stevenson. “They not toys. Once that bullet is released with that trigger, you can’t take it back, and this is the damage. This is the damage.”

Officers were seen passing out flyers asking for more information about the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Stevenson family. Click here if you would like to donate.

