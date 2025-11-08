SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tributes continue to pour in for Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Jaramillo, who was fatally shot Friday in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz, Jaramillo, 27, responded to a reported traffic crash near a warehouse by Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue when an argument broke out between him and the subject.

During the confrontation, the subject fought with Jaramillo, took his firearm and shot him.

Jaramillo was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff said the gunman then got into his own car and took his own life.

“There are no words to fully express the sadness, the pain and the grief that I and my law enforcement partners all feel as we all confront the reality of Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Jaramillo murder,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement Saturday.

Jaramillo, who joined the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in 2024 after serving with the Coral Gables Police Department, was described as having an unwavering commitment to protect others.. He earned Coral Gables Police Department’s “Officer of the Month” award in July 2023.

“Deputy Jaramillo served our community with honor, courage, and a deep commitment to protecting others as is clear from his efforts to render assistance at what appeared to be a traffic accident. His concern about protecting others led to the taking of his life,” Fernandez Rundle said. “Deputy Jaramillo’s killing is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by every individual who wears the badge and the sacrifices these officers make to protect this community. His family is in my prayers.”

A Miami native, Jaramillo graduated from Miami Killian Senior High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida. He followed in his father’s footsteps, as his father is a retired police officer.

After his death Friday, a solemn procession escorted Jaramillo’s body from the hospital to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fire trucks hoisted an American flag over Northwest 10th Avenue as officers from across South Florida gathered to honor him.

One subject, whose identity has not yet been released, is reportedly deceased and another was detained after a brief search for them. It’s unclear how they were involved in the shooting.

As the investigation continues, officers from across South Florida will shoulder the pain of losing one of their own.

“The next few days are going to be very difficult to us, and we will continue to make this county safe,” said Cordero Stutz.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

