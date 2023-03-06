SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman behind a sweet South Florida staple has died two weeks after, police said, her son attacked her. Now, he’ll soon face murder charges.

Roses at Knaus Berry Farms in Southwest Miami-Dade were laid In honor of one of its late owners.

Rachel Knaus Grafe died Sunday after she was seriously hurt during an attack at her home last month.

“Very, very sad, so sad,” Angela Zayas said. “We’ve known them for quite a few years. We live not too far from here. My kids used to hang around with their son.”

The business shared the news on Instagram Sunday, which reads as follows, “It is with deep sadness that we must report that Rachel Knaus Grafe has succumbed to the injuries sustained at her home two weeks ago. We will be open tomorrow and for most of the week as we prepare to celebrate her life. Once again, we want to thank the entire community. You are family! You have been a great support and inspiration.”

Police said Rachel and her husband, Herbert Grafe, were assaulted by their son on Feb. 17 over an argument about money.

Forty-year-old Travis Ray Grafe was arrested and faced a judge after the attack.

His arrest report said he beat his parents with a flashlight and told police he thought he had killed his mother.

Police said they found Rachel lying in a pool of blood, suffering from life-threatening injuries to her head and chest.

Herbert lost consciousness and had some bruising.

“Very upsetting. You never think that your child could do that to you. I’m a mother, so,” said Nancy Farrell, a customer.

Travis was originally charged with attempted murder, but the state attorney said he will now be charged with second-degree murder.

Residents are now left to mourn a member of their community.

“Very, very nice lady, always talking about her son, ‘How’s your son doing?'” Zayas said.

There will be a private service for Rachel later this week.

Her son has a court date on Friday.

