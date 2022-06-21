MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami held its annual volunteer awards.

The ceremony honored outstanding community volunteers. A number of students received awards at the event.

One student even started a volunteer platform to address isolation and loneliness in older adults, naming it after his grandfather.

“After COVID, it was very difficult to see him, so it’s important to connect the youth with older adults. It’s important to have inter-generational programs. It’s important to create community, and to give advice to the younger generation,” said Shawn Martinez, an award recipient.

Through his program, he secured a sponsorship with the nonprofit organization United Home Care.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.