MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders gathered in Miami to protest the Trump Administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for Haitians.

Leaders held a press conference at Faith Community Baptist Church with TPS holders to urge the administration to reconsider their decision before thousands of people lose their status.

“We are here to ask the administration to renew tps for this families because these families have among themselves over a million born us children and then they are here because their nations are too dangerous for them to return”

The protest caravan then moved to Friendship Church in North Miami.

TPS for Haitians is set to expire in Feb. 3.

