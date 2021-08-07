MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A rally for change with a simple message against gun violence drew a concerned community to Miami Gardens.

Community leaders joined families at Calder Casino, Saturday afternoon. They hoped to unite in a mission to stop gun violence against children.

Organizers said they believe it is important to reach the youth.

“We need to develop a mindset that they can make the right decision. That’s what it’s about,” said Pastor Lorenzo Johnson Sr., “and we have to also get to the parents, because if we get to the parents, we know that that could help solve some of the problems.”

Police departments from across Miami-Dade County were also present to help get the message out.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.