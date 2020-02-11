Community leaders call for Commissioner Carollo’s removal, citing abuse of power

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders from past and present came together in an effort to have City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo removed from office.

The outcry comes after leaders said he expressed unprofessional behavior, intimidation tactics and abuse of power.

The grassroots effort from District 3 specifically talked about a January commission meeting when Carollo pushed a motion forward to adjourn before the dais took up any official city business.

7News cameras captured volunteers wearing “Recall Joe 2020” shirts near City Hall.

“When this year started, and you saw a circus at City Hall, and you saw meetings that didn’t go forward, businesses that had issues before the city, non-profits that had grants that needed to be approved — and it stopped because these guys, and it’s particularly Commissioner Carollo, more focused on abusing the power than serving the people, that’s a wake up call to all of us,” said Eleazar Melendez. “We need to go out there, lace up our boots, take out our clipboards and get it done.”

In response, Carollo focused on Rene Pedrosa’s role in this recall effort.

Pedrosa, Mayor Francis Suarez’s former aide and spokesperson, was arrested last week for allegedly groping and sending an explicit picture to a teenager.

Carollo said in a statement that read in part, “Now this small group holds a press conference with a fairy tale of a recall to divert attention from the gravity of the crimes committed against a minor in the mayor’s conference room.”

