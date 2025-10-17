MIAMI (WSVN) - Community members gathered in Liberty City to honor a prominent local activist that was killed in a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

A candlelight memorial turned into a block-wide bash to honor Dwight Wells after he was killed on Saturday.

“That’s what he stood for, bikes up, guns down,” said a resident.

“This is the hand of the Lord. My son has been faithfully preaching about God. He loved God because God first loved him,” said Mary Robbins Brown, Wells’ mother.

Brown was joined by more than 100 others to remember her son’s impact in the neighborhood.

The crowd gathered onto the street outside Wells’ restaurant at the corner of Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 17th Avenue, where he was shot while playing a game of dominoes.

Surveillance video captured panicked people running from the restaurant after shots rang out with Wells collapsing moments later.

Wells was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“The pain ain’t going nowhere. The pain ain’t never going anywhere,” said Arthur Phillips, Wells’ uncle.

Over the years, Wells comforted many families who had lost loved ones to gun violence.

During a 2017 interview with 7News, Wells described his work with the Wheels Up, Guns Down movement in the city.

“I seen that bike was always a part of our culture. Keeping that gun out of their hands is the main objective and that’s what we are all about,” Wells said at the time.

That sentiment becoming a lasting legacy for his community, Thursday night.

“He was a legend. He was a pioneer in Miami,” said Phillips.

“Impactful, impactful. It’s showing the dream must live on,” Jemmy Jasman, Wells’ brother-in-law.

What started as an evening of sorrow turned into a celebration of life for Wells’ family and community.

“He’s like our Martin Luther King. He’s like our Martin Banks. He is a pioneer for Miami,” said Phillips.

The community also sending a message to the gunman responsible for his death, who authorities continue searching for.

“I wanna give God praise. You can run but you can’t hide. God has angels dispatched to this case and He is going to bring you in,” said Brown.

