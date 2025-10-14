MIAMI (WSVN) - Devastated loved ones are mourning a prominent community activist and restaurant owner who was fatally gunned down in front of his business in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Dozens of Dwight Wells’ family members, friends, and neighbors gathered outside of his restaurant in Liberty City on Monday evening to honor him with a balloon release.

“He loved God, he spread God’s word everywhere, he wasn’t afraid,” said his mother, Mary Brown.

Wells was widely known for leading “Bikes up, Guns Down,” a community initiative that, family members said, was aimed at helping young people pedal toward peace in an effort to end gun violence.

“I’ve seen that biking was always a part of our culture. Keeping the gun out of their hand is the main objective and what we’re all about,” Wells told 7News in a 2017 interview.

Many of the young people he influenced met up in Brickell to ride to the vigil on Monday.

“He was very loved by the bike life community, that’s why I started riding,” said rider Jaheim Colepepper.

According to City of Miami Police, a masked man approached Wells during a game of dominoes and opened fire, striking the 40-year-old multiple times before he fled on foot.

“I looked up and I just seen smoke in my face,” said Wells’ girlfriend Lulu, who was next to him when the shooting happened. “He didn’t deserve it, we all know that. He was a good person.”

Friday night’s killing left the community searching for the gunman responsible.

“The person who did it, you’re never going to be able to sleep at night, brother, you might as well turn yourself in or God will deal with you,” said a loved one. “You might’ve killed him, but he ain’t dead. One thing about killing somebody who’s really trying to do something for the community, you can never kill their spirit.”

Others are mourning the life of a man who was a benefit to the community.

“I just want to know when it will end,” said neighbor Lester Person. “And I just want to say again, this man, I feel so hurt behind this because he was all for the right thing, and somebody took his life.”

Comforted by all the support, his loved ones say his legacy will live on and are praying for justice.

“He was so loved, he really was helping the community,” said Wells’ aunt Suzette Hester. “Even though we knew what he was doing, we really saw the impact.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

