CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Community Health of South Florida organization held a walk to raise awareness for World AIDS Day.

Hundreds turned out to walk on Saturday morning for those they’ve lost and for those who are fighting the disease.

The walk kicked off at 9 a.m. at JL (Joe) and Enid W. Demps Park, located at 11350 SW 216 St. in Cutler Bay.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade County has had the highest HIV transmission rate in the country for more than 12 years.

