MIAMI (WSVN) - Several groups gathered outside City Hall to raise concerns over potential cuts made to key services in the mayor’s proposed budget for Miami-Dade County.

With signs in hand and a message to deliver, residents and local community groups gathered outside City Hall on Thursday to bring attention to budget cuts made to essential services in Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s proposed budget plan for 2025 and 2026.

“We must put people over profit and make this budget reflect the values of the people of Miami-Dade,” said Maria Llorens, the policy and research director for Miami Workers Center.

“We’re in this huge crisis, right, where people can’t find an affordable place to live, matter of life and death,” said Rachel Prestipino, from Catalyst Miami, an organization originally founded by Levine Cava in 1996, which strives to find solutions for low-income communities throughout Miami-Dade.

The community gathering happened just hours before commissioners were scheduled to meet for the first public meeting discussing the proposed budget plan. County commissioners are expected to cast their votes on what will remain in the budget plan and what could be removed.

“Social services is really where I’ve come from, and it breaks my heart that we’ve had to cut budgets for many who have come to rely upon county government, so we were grateful we were able to restore some of the funding,” said Levine Cava, “and I’m really pleased that a number of commissioners have come up with some methods to bring in new revenue. We need new revenue.”

In an effort to combat the county’s $400 million deficit, the mayor cut major funding from nonprofit organizations last month, including Catholic charities, arts programs, public transportation, senior citizens support and emergency air rescue services. Members from the organizations most impacted by the cuts are now pleading for the funds to be restored.

“We’re gonna be demanding full funding from the eviction diversion program, that’s an additional $2 million. We’re gonna be demanding a stop to the transit fare increases. We’re gonna be asking to fund the legal defense fund, which many immigrants rely on, and to fully fund the Office of [Housing Advocacy],” said Prestipino.

Meanwhile, the mayor restored around $66 million that was originally cut from her initial proposal.

Levine Cava said she intends to either fully or partially fund programs and services like public safety, roads, parks and transportation.

“We’ve consolidated departments, so we’ve saved funds that way. We’ve reduced salaries, we’ve cut positions, and we’ve done many, many things to cut red tape as well, so all of that saves money, so it’s a combination of savings and some additional revenues,” she said.

As Thursday’s meeting continues into the evening, hundreds of residents are expected to voice their concerns in the budget battle.

The Miami-Dade Commission is expected to hold another public meeting and vote on the budget on Sept. 18.

