FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dozens gathered at a Florida City park to honor the five family members who were killed in a violent crash in Miami Gardens.

Candles and photos of the victims — four children and a woman — were placed on a basketball court at Loren Roberts Park as a group of family and friends sang and prayed for them, Thursday night.

The family members’ lives were cut short when, Miami Gardens Police said, a speeding driver slammed into their car along Northwest 37th Avenue and 170th Street, Feb. 8.

The victims included a group of siblings — 13-year-old Ka’Myra Graham, 10-year-old Khamari Graham, 9-year-old A’Zariah McCall, 11-year-old Ireana Johnson — as well as their 51-year-old grandmother, Rosa Mary Jones.

Police said 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox was behind the wheel of the black SUV that collided into the back of the Nissan Altima that was transporting the victims. Their car was crushed between the SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

“The family was loving and caring. A strong bond,” said Raymond Scott, a friend of the victims.

Some members of law enforcement were also in attendance at the memorial as a show of support.

The officers said it is a tragedy they will never forget.

“Not a night goes by that I don’t see that boy’s face,” said an officer.

The victim’s aunt said the victims were on the way to celebrate the birthday of one of the children.

“Those guys meant the world to us, and they are loved,” said Tameka Smith, the children’s aunt.

Smith said they will forever be missed.

“They were beautiful souls,” she said.

Wilcox is being held behind bars without bond and is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

If you would like to help this family, a GoFundMe page has been set up. Click here to donate.

