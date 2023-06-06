COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami residents, leaders and business owners are demanding Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo to step down from his position when he was found liable in a federal civil case and ordered to pay $63 million after he harassed business owners in Little Havana.

The community gathered outside of Miami City Hall on Tuesday where community leaders and residents spoke out about the city’s corrupt commissioner.

“He should be supporting, helping and representing these businesses,” said community activist, Marvin Tapia. “[Carollo] does the complete opposite of that.”

Several business owners were among the crowd as well.

“When one of us is victimized, all of us are victimized,” said Daniel Figuerdo.

Another business owner expressed concerns for his family and living as he wants the community to “reject the tyranny and speak out for the greater good.”

On Thursday, a Fort Lauderdale jury found Carollo guilty of abusing his power after he bullied William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the owners of Ball & Chain.

After they handed down the verdict, jurors agreed that Carollo harassed businesses in Little Havana. The judge awarded the owners the funds when the court found that Carollo violated the pair’s First Amendment rights.

The allegations included that he weaponized city departments and made them go against the business owners when they did not support Carollo politically back in 2017.

Carollo said he plans to appeal the verdict.

Officials said the commissioner was sued personally so, the city will not bear the financial burden. Miami has already paid up to $2 million in the commissioner’s legal fees.

7News has reached out to Carollo’s office for comment but has yet to respond.

