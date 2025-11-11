SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Prayers and condolences continue to pour in from the community after a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed while responding to a traffic accident last week.

“He was somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, a friend, a cousin. I send my condolences out to the family,” said a woman visiting the memorial for the fallen deputy at the MDSO Kendall station.

Twenty-seven-year-old Devin Jaramillo died after, authorities say, he was brutally attacked and shot with his own gun during a confrontation at the scene of a traffic crash near a warehouse by Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue, last Friday.

MDSO says the shooter, later identified to be 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, turned the gun on himself afterwards.

Days later, the community joined several of Jaramillo’s brothers and sisters in blue at the site of the shooting to honor his life and mourn his tragic death.

“It breaks our heart, you know, I work down the street and it’s awful, it’s awful,” said a man who works near the scene.

Jaramillo’s squad car has been parked outside the sheriff’s Kendall district substation, a shrine to his service.

“I feel very terrible. He’s a great gentleman, was a Coral Gables Police officer. I feel bad because his career was just starting. it really is killing me inside,” said Angel Estefan, who brought flowers to place by Jaramillo’s cruiser.

Among those paying respects to Jaramillo was Joeli Cruz, one of the first responders who attempted to save his life, wanting to assure everyone that he was not alone in his final moments as they desperately tried to help him.

“I just really want them to know I tried my best, we all did. It was a team effort. Me, riding along with rescue 53, the whole station, we did what we could and we hoped for the best,” said Cruz.

Jaramillo’s childhood football coaches also paying their respects, sharing photos of him, calling him funny and an amazing kid.

“He was one of a kind,” said one coach.

“I’m just gonna hold on to those good memories,” said a second coach.

Everyone from law enforcement officers to emergency responders to friends and strangers who never got to meet Jaramillo joining hands to mourn the death of such a young man whose life was cut short.

“Everyone is coming together, I just wish the circumstances were different,” said Cruz.

The memorial for Jaramillo at the scene of the shooting will be moved to the Kendall district substation, Tuesday evening.

The deputy’s funeral arrangements are still pending.

