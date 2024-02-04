MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Talk was hosted in Miami Gardens this weekend.

Participants in Saturday morning’s event celebrated the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin, who was a victim of gun violence in 2012.

In attendance were motivational speakers, local bands and more.

Tracy Martin, Trayvon’s father told 7News how meaningful this event is.

“It shows the community that we didn’t forget about them, because in our time of need, the community didn’t forget about us,” he said. “It means a lot to us, and it means a lot for the community to come out and still support us 12 years later.”

The event was organized by the Martin family, who started an organization in Trayvon’s name and encouraged families to come out and enjoy a day of fun.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.