NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents and community activists came together on Tuesday to call for an end to gun violence in their community following the shooting near Miami Northwestern Senior High School that left one person injured.

“The gun violence needs to be fought on multiple ends starting at home first,” said Activist Tangie Sands.

The press conference comes days after 15-year-old Devin Reeves, a student at Miami Central, got shot by another student after a fight outside of a high school basketball game on Jan. 11

Fifteen-year-old Kenahri Smith has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon, discharging a firearm on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor, among other charges.

Dr. Robert Malone, another activist, said it has become a normality for parents to be afraid of sending their kids to school.

“We will not stand for this crap! Parents feel fearful of sending their kids to these schools. Because they’re being bullied or being shot. Even if they leave the school and travel home, parents have to wonder whether their child will make it home. How is it that a 14/15-year-old has a gun? Why is that happening in the black community and no one is saying anything about it? But as soon as a law enforcement officer gets close to a black child, everyone out here trying to protest,” said Malone.

Renita Holmes, whose child was killed due to similar violence, questioned what local leaders are doing to prevent situations like this from occurring.

“The biggest culprit is the gun. It only gets power when people allow guns and children get access,” said Holmes.

Many activists at Tuesday’s rally, like Sands, reiterated the importance of Florida’s 10-20-Life law which requires judges to order mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years, 20 years, or 25 years to life for felonies involving the use of a firearm.

“There was a 10-20-to-life Law that was implemented years ago that needs to be enforced,” said Sands.

“That’s all I’m asking. That we activate what’s already there,” said activist Carolyn Boyce.

School Board Member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall called on everyone to step up.

“We’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I doing to save the children? What am I doing? Not what the parents, not what the board member, not Tallahassee, but what am I doing?’ said Bendross-Mindingall.

Bendross-Mindingall invited concerned parents to attend Wednesday’s school board meeting to discuss school security.

The rally called for protective measures such as metal detector and clear bag policies to be implemented at all schools in the district. That would be up to each school to individually vote, approve, and implement those measures.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.