WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search committee responsible for finding a new president for Florida International University has named its pick, and they didn’t have to look far.

Officials on Wednesday said the committee has recommended Dr. Kenneth Jessell, who has been serving as interim president for the past eight months.

The school said more than 70 candidates were considered.

A series of public forums on the recommendation come next, followed by a board of trustees vote.

