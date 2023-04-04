MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is set to vote on the permanent name for the Miami-Dade Arena after negotiating for weeks with Kaseya US LLC, a business that creates and markets software.

The final negotiations will take place on Tuesday morning and if the deal goes through, the new name, Kaseya Arena, will go into effect immediately for the next 17 years.

The Kaseya Arena will continue to host the Miami Heat games and other events, and the new naming rights deal is expected to bring in significant revenue for the county.

The home of the Miami Heat was temporarily named the Miami-Dade Arena after its previous sponsor, FTX, filed for bankruptcy in November.

The cryptocurrency company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and wire fraud and conspiring to violate US campaign finance laws by making political donations through straw donors.

