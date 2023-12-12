Miami-Dade Commissioners set to vote on a controversial project on Tuesday after being delayed in September.

They’ll decide if the parking area outside of Zoo Miami will be turned into a water park called Miami Wilds.

The Miami Wilds proposal has sparked an outcry from conservationists who say the surrounding pine rockland area is environmentally rich in multiple rare species of animals and needs to be protected.

Park developers have promised the project will bring hundreds of jobs to South Florida.