MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have came to a decision regarding a policy for the homeless population.

The city had been going back and forth as to what to do with its homeless population, Thursday.

Commissioners heard arguments for three, what are being described as transition sites, for the homeless. One of them would mean 50-100 tiny homes placed on Virginia Key.

Initially, this idea was shot down in a 3-2 no vote.

Commissioner Alex Díaz De La Portilla, however, switched his vote just a couple of hours later, when this came back up at that meeting. Now, it has been approved in a 3-2 vote in the other direction.

Those tiny homes are now scheduled to go forward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.