MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners came to a decision regarding a policy for the homeless population.

Government officials went back and forth as to what to do with its homeless population, Thursday.

The City of Miami tried cleaning up tent cities and encampment neighborhoods in recent years attempting to balance the needs of the community.

Commissioners heard arguments for three, what is being described as transition sites, for the homeless. One of them would mean 50-100 tiny homes placed on a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness.

Initially, this idea was rejected in a 3-2 no vote.

Commissioner Alex Díaz De La Portilla, however, switched his vote just a couple of hours later, when this came back up at that meeting. Now, it has been approved in a 3-2 vote in the other direction.

Those tiny homes are now scheduled to go forward.

Department of Human Services officials identified five different locations to discuss zones for the homeless community: Virginia Key (being the most controversial location), Liberty City off Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place, Allapatah, an area near Camilla’s House on 6th Avenue and a municipal parking lot off of First Street.

Community leaders have not decided how this agreement will affect taxpayers yet. They will choose a definitive site in September.

