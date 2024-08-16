MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Commissioner is promoting health and sportsmanship by hosting the City of Miami Gardens’ first pickleball tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Chairman Oliver Gilbert of the Miami-Dade Commission is hosting the event in partnership with the Sunshine State Games to kickoff the Orange Blossom Classic, an annual HBCU college football game held in Miami Gardens.

“This is one of the qualifying events, so if you come and you register and you perform well and you win here, it actually qualifies you to move onto state tournaments.

So, that’s a very exciting function,” said Chairman Gilbert.

The paddle sport is giving community remembers a new and improved way to break a sweat.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing and easiest sport to participate in, in America right now. It’s just so exciting, I realize how much I love it and I also realize that sometimes we don’t have these things introduced to our community,” said Chairman Gilbert.

“The Orange Blossom Classic features two Historically Black Colleges and Universities coming to Miami Gardens from all across the country, North Carolina, Alabama, people are coming here to play. Let’s introduce pickleball to this audience,” he said.

The tournament will feature men’s and women’s doubles competition and welcomes participants of all skill levels between the ages of 19-to-60 years-old.

“Listen, between the Sunshine State games, the Orange Blossom Classic, the city of Miami Gardens, the county, all of the food trucks that are coming,the DJ’s. This isn’t just pickleball, this is an experience we’re providing,” said Chairman Gilbert.

There will be food trucks and vendors on site for community members to enjoy.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, August 25., starting at 8 a.m., at the Hard Rock Stadium Tennis Plaza in Miami Gardens.

Community members interested in participating must register beforehand.

